Ravens Announced Crushing Season-Ending Injury News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens started their 2022 season on a high note with an emphatic win over the New York Jets. Unfortunately, their first game of the year will be the last for one of their key players.

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that cornerback Kyle Fuller suffered a torn ACL. He is out for the rest of the season.

Fuller was in his first game with the Ravens after spending the 2021 season with the Denver Broncos. He played 80 defensive snaps and left the game with three tackles.

It's the second time in Fuller's nine-year career career that he's suffered a season-ending injury. The last major injury he had was a preseason knee injury in 2016.

Kyle Fuller was the No. 14 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2014 NFL Draft following a standout career at Virginia Tech. He earned distinction as a rookie, but really came into his own in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2019, Fuller recorded 55 passes defended and 12 interceptions. He led the NFL in passes defended and interceptions in 2018, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for his efforts.

Fuller was released after the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season on a one-year deal with the Broncos.

We wish Kyle Fuller and swift and complete recovery as he mounts his comeback from this injury.