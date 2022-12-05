Ravens Announced Lamar Jackson's Injury Diagnosis Monday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens were able to eke out a win over the Denver Broncos yesterday after star quarterback Lamar Jackson went down with an injury. Unfortunately, it appears that they'll have to go a lot longer without him.

On Monday, the Ravens gave a new injury diagnosis for the two-time Pro Bowler. The team announced that he is considered "week-to-week" with a knee injury and have deemed him unlikely to play against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Jackson has battled injuries throughout the 2022 season. But yesterday was the first time this season that he actually missed any snaps from an injury suffered in the middle of a game.

Last year Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an injury and the team went 0-4 down the stretch to miss the playoffs. There has to be some concern that it's deja vu all over again.

The injury to Lamar Jackson couldn't have come at a worse time for him. These final few weeks were supposed to be the final push for him to make it clear to the entire league that he deserves a massive contract extension next season.

Instead, the narrative for the foreseeable future is going to be whether he can stay healthy enough to be relied upon to even play however many years he signs an extension for.

Will Jackson be back before the end of the season to help the Ravens with their playoff push?