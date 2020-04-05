Report: Ravens Make Their Thoughts On Antonio Brown Clear

The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown following his public workout with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown and a couple of other NFL wide receivers worked out with the MVP quarterback this week. It was unclear at the time if the Ravens had interest in signing Brown or if he was just working out with a friend.

The former All-Pro wide receiver has been out of the NFL since early September. He was released by the New England Patriots following new sexual assault allegations. The Patriots were the third team Brown spent time on in 2019.

Brown was traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland following the 2018 season. He was released by the Raiders before the 2019 season.

While Brown worked out with Jackson, the Ravens have reportedly made their thoughts on the wide receiver pretty clear.

Baltimore will be passing on Brown. If the Ravens are going to add a wide receiver this offseason, it’ll be in the NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, via Bleacher Report, reported that the Ravens are not interested in signing the former All-Pro wide receiver.

If Brown is going to make an NFL comeback in 2020, it’ll have to be somewhere other than Baltimore.