Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Defensive Player

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tony Jefferson was a nice addition to the Ravens decimated secondary last season. But after a couple of offseason additions on the backend of the defense, he now finds himself being the odd man out.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore is planning to release Jefferson despite his strong preseason performance.

Tweeting, "Baltimore drafted Kyle Hamilton in round one and signed former Saints standout Marcus Williams, leaving less opportunity for Jefferson, who had a strong preseason, with 9 tackles in one half Saturday vs Washington."

Prior to 2021, Jefferson spent two-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore where he played in 35 games (with 35 starts), recording 174 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two picks and two forced fumbles.

Last year, in four appearances, the 30-year-old logged 17 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection.