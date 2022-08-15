Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have trimmed down their running back room.

According to Ari Meirov, the Ravens have informed Corey Clement that he is getting waived.

Clement was only on the Ravens for a little over two weeks. He was originally signed on Jul. 26, the day before training camp began.

He spent the entire 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in all 17 games. In those games, he compiled 33 carries for 140 yards and no touchdowns.

Clement spent the previous four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing in with the Cowboys. His best individual season came in 2017 when he finished with 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

For his career, he's racked up 196 carries for 795 yards and seven touchdowns.

Baltimore likes their depth at running back with JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill on the roster.