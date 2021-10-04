The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big Head Coach Drama

John Harbaugh looks as on the coach of the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

You don’t often see two NFL head coaches going after each other, but that appears to be happening on Monday.

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos. Toward the end of the game, the Ravens chose to run the ball to keep their 43-game 100-yard team rushing streak alive. John Harbaugh called for a run instead of a kneel.

“100 percent my call,” Harbaugh said. “That’s one of those things that’s meaningful. As a head coach, you have to be mindful of your players and your coaches and what it means to them.”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, meanwhile, was not happy. Denver’s sideline was clearly ticked off by the play call.

Later on Monday, Fangio did not hold anything back.

“I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them. That’s their mode of operation. Player safety is secondary,” the head coach said.

That is quite a shot at the Ravens, who dealt with multiple serious injuries prior to the regular season, especially at running back.

Not everyone is on his side, though.

“If you agree with Vic you must be a Broncos fan. He’s outta his mind. This ain’t baseball chief, we don’t do unwritten rules,” one fan tweeted.

“Yeah, if he truly cared about player safety he wouldn’t have been trying to score a last minute TD down 16 points,” another fan pointed out.

“Did they ask him about the dirty hits Lamar took or was that left out?” one fan asked.

Fangio and Harbaugh have a working history, too. The former served as an assistant coach in Baltimore from 2006-09. He worked under Harbaugh the final two seasons.

The next Broncos vs. Ravens game should be interesting, that is for sure.

