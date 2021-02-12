Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, Family Reportedly “Robbed At Gunpoint”

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith found himself in a scary situation earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, Smith and his family were reportedly followed to their hotel from the Los Angeles International Airport and robbed at gunpoint. No one was harmed, but this is a concerning event to say the least.

Smith has reportedly been in contact with the Ravens organization about the incident throughout the week. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic-Baltimore broke the story on Friday afternoon.

“We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe,” Ravens’ officials said in a statement.

Ravens statement: "We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe." https://t.co/aEhwvXkUEE — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 12, 2021

Smith, 32, has long been a staple of the Baltimore defense. Since he was selected with the 27th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the former Colorado defensive back has spent his entire 10-year career with the Ravens. In his second year with the team, Smith helped his team to a Super Bowl victory from a backup corner role.

After notching five starts and 27 tackles in 2020, Smith signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract extension with the Ravens through 2021.

All the best to Smith and his family through this frightening time.