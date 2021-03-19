Ravens, Chiefs Reportedly Had Better Offers For JuJu Smith-Schuster

Top-tier free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made waves around the NFL when he re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday afternoon.

While JuJu ultimately signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the team that drafted him back in 2017, the star wideout had some pretty major interest from a couple other NFL franchises.

According to multiple insider sources, the one-time Pro Bowler turned down more lucrative trade offers from the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The biggest discrepancy in offers reportedly came in a proposed Ravens deal. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster turned down a one-year, $13 million contract from the divisional rival’s front office. Kansas City’s deal details remain undisclosed.

JuJu to the #Steelers on a 1-year worth $8M, source said. He had better offers from the #Ravens and the #Chiefs. But stays in PIT. https://t.co/Kz9aaR1srN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Players say it's not about the money. JuJu Smith-Schuster proved it, taking less from the #Steelers to stay home. He takes 1 year, $8M from Pittsburgh over a 1-year, $13M offer from the rival #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/rNSow347n5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also noted a multi-year deal from the Eagles worth more than Smith-Schuster’s new Pittsburgh contract.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also turned down more money on a multi-year deal from the Eagles than he took to return to the Steelers, per source. The Eagles’ were a secret suitor. But Smith-Schuster loved Pittsburgh and its fans too much to leave. https://t.co/X8gitZYxwd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Through four years with the Steelers, JuJu has made a name for himself as a top wide receiver in Pittsburgh — logging 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns. His best year came in 2018 when he reeled in a whopping 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. In his most recent 2020 season, the young receiver finished third in Steelers overall receiving yards with 831 through 14 starts.

While at first glance this deal may seem like a poor business decision, it could end up paying off in the long run.

Joining the Chiefs would mean JuJu lining up as an afterthought in the stacked KC offensive scheme. Going to Baltimore would yield a similar vacuum in receiving numbers as the Ravens ranked last in total passing offense through 2020. If he can get his numbers up in Pittsburgh, he could be up for a much larger contract in two years.

Whether or not those factors played a role in his decision remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: JuJu loves where he is for now.

“This is my home,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter, “they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!!