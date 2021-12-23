Ravens DC Has Bold Comment About Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has earned overwhelming respect as one of the elite young talents in the NFL. But according to Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, he doesn’t deserve the same level of attention as the league’s top tier of wideout weapons.

During last week’s narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers, Martindale and the Baltimore defense double-teamed superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

The fourth-year Ravens coordinator doesn’t plan on employing the same coverage on Chase and Bengals QB Joe Burrow this weekend.

“Adams is one of the top two receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame QB, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe,” Martindale said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Through his rookie season in the NFL, Chase has logged 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 receptions. Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler, ranks third in league receiving yards (1,248) with one less game.

With each team looking for separation atop the AFC North, the 8-6 Ravens will face off against the 8-6 Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Ja’Marr Chase will no doubt look to capitalize on Baltimore’s lack of double coverage.