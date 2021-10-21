Ravens DC Has Quite The Comparison For Ja’Marr Chase

As a clear frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, first-round wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has garnered plenty of praise from big-time names across the NFL.

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale piled on with some praise of his own.

Noting Chase’s size, speed, athleticism and pass-catching ability, the longtime Baltimore assistant gave the Bengals’ rookie an incredibly flattering player comparison.

“If he came out of a lab, he’s somewhere a mix of DeSean Jackson and Odell (Beckham),” Martindale said, per Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec.

Through six games this season, Chase has reeled in 27 catches for 553 yards and five touchdowns. With these figures, the Bengals’ No. 5 overall pick ranks solo fourth in league receiving yards and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns. The 21 year old’s 553 yards marks the second-most receiving yards through the first six games of a career since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Chase’s explosive-play ability is likely what earned him his OBJ/Jackson comparison from Martindale. So far this year, the former LSU standout is averaging 20.5 yards per catch. Including a career-long reception of 70 yards, the electric wideout has a catch for more than 34 yards in each of the Bengals’ six games.

With the way Chase is playing this year, Martindale has no doubt been game planning for the rookie receiver ahead of this weekend’s matchup.