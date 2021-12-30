Ravens DC Makes His Opinion On Cooper Kupp Very Clear

The record-breaking season for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has earned him a great deal of respect around the NFL.

Ahead of this weekend’s matchup between Los Angeles and Baltimore, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale sung his praises for the league’s leading receiver.

“[Cooper Kupp] looks like he lives in the weight room and eats and breathes football,” Martindale said, per Ravens insider Jamison Hensley. “He does everything. Not only does he run great routes and catch the ball with great catch radius but he also blocks well and does all the dirty work.”

Kupp has done it all this season. Through 15 games this year, the fifth-year wideout leads the NFL in receptions (132), receiving yards (1,734) and touchdowns (14).

Martindale and the Raven’s defensive will certainly have their work cut out for them against Kupp and the Los Angeles passing attack this weekend. So far this year, the Baltimore defense ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game with 280.5.

With this in mind, Kupp could be in for yet another spectacular performance in Week 17.

The Ravens and Rams will face off this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.