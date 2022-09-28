Ravens Defensive Lineman Reportedly Suffered Brutal Injury In Win vs. Patriots

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens scored a huge win over the New England Patriots on Sunday but may have lost one of their best defensive linemen to a brutal injury in the process.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear in Sunday's big win. As of now though, there is no "definitive word" on how the team will proceed with his treatment.

There is a possibility that Pierce is able to continue playing at some point this season. But the tests and decision-making processes are still ongoing.

Pierce has started all three games for the Ravens this season. He played 11 snaps against the Patriots before being forced out of the game.

Michael Pierce went undrafted out of Samford in 2016 but played all 16 games for the Baltimore Ravens as a rookie. He had 35 tackles, five tackles for loss, five QB hits and two sacks that year.

Over the next three years, Pierce would play over 40 games for the Ravens, starting 29 of them and recording over 100 tackles. Pierce parlayed those first four years into a three-year, $27 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

But after playing just eight games in his first two seasons with Minnesota, Pierce was released. He returned to the Ravens this past offseason on a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

We wish Pierce the best as he recovers from his injury.