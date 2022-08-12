Ravens Extend Wild Preseason Winning Streak: NFL Fans React

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their massive preseason winning streak to 21 consecutive games.

They took down the Tennessee Titans, 23-10 after scoring 16 unanswered points. They were once down 10-7 in the second quarter before the defense started to tighten things up.

Baltimore hasn't lost a preseason game since Sept. 3, 2015.

The NFL community continues to find this streak really impressive even though the games don't matter too much.

"The Ravens will soon be 19-2 against the spread in their last 21 preseason games," one fan tweeted.

"The Baltimore Ravens have won 21 preseason games in a row and are the best preseason team in history," another fan tweeted.

"The Ravens extend their record preseason winning streak to 21-straight games with a 23-10 win over the Titans Plenty of positives all around for Baltimore, who saw multiple young players step up on both sides of the ball," Ravens writer and podcaster Kevin Oestreicher tweeted.

The Ravens will look to extend the streak to 22 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 21.