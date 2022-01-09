Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core.

“Ravens sustain one more major injury in a season full of them,” Zrebiec tweeted. Reporting, “Fear is that OLB Tyus Bowser, who may have been the Ravens’ most consistent player this season, tore his Achilles.”

Ravens sustain one more major injury in a season full of them. Fear is that OLB Tyus Bowser, who may have been the Ravens' most consistent player this season, tore his Achilles. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 9, 2022

Bowser was helped off the field by trainers and not able to put any weight on his right side. At the time of his exit, Bowser was leading the Ravens D with six tackles.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been a revelation for Baltimore this season. After just two starts in his first four seasons, Bowser was able to work his way into the starting lineup and start in 16 games for the Ravens this year.

Highest-graded #Ravens through 16 games (min. 400 snaps): 1️⃣ Mark Andrews, TE- 91.6

2️⃣ Calais Campbell, DI- 82.2

3️⃣ Justin Houston, EDGE- 76.3

4️⃣ Patrick Ricard, FB- 75.2

5️⃣ Tyus Bowser, EDGE- 74.7 pic.twitter.com/9MxncyU8H2 — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) January 4, 2022

In those 16 games, the former second round pick tallied 53 tackles, seven sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, Bowser graded out as the fifth best Baltimore Raven this season.

Hopefully Bowser undergoes a successful surgery and is able to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, Baltimore will try to heal up a number of the team’s other major injuries.