Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

A Baltimore Ravens player kneeling in the end zone.BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core.

“Ravens sustain one more major injury in a season full of them,” Zrebiec tweeted. Reporting, “Fear is that OLB Tyus Bowser, who may have been the Ravens’ most consistent player this season, tore his Achilles.”

Bowser was helped off the field by trainers and not able to put any weight on his right side. At the time of his exit, Bowser was leading the Ravens D with six tackles.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been a revelation for Baltimore this season. After just two starts in his first four seasons, Bowser was able to work his way into the starting lineup and start in 16 games for the Ravens this year.

In those 16 games, the former second round pick tallied 53 tackles, seven sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, Bowser graded out as the fifth best Baltimore Raven this season.

Hopefully Bowser undergoes a successful surgery and is able to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, Baltimore will try to heal up a number of the team’s other major injuries.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.