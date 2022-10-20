Ravens Get Encouraging Lamar Jackson Injury News Thursday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As if losing to the New York Giants on Sunday wasn't tough enough, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report yesterday. But the news was better today.

After being limited in practice with a hip injury on Wednesday, Jackson was back to practicing fully on Thursday. That bodes well for him being listed as probable after tomorrow's practice.

The last three games have been downright bad for Jackson and the Ravens. They're 1-2 in that stretch and only barely beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Jackson started the season 2-1 with 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Since then, he has three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Unfortunately for the Baltimore Ravens, while Jackson appears to be getting better, their top tight end and running back are not. Tight end Mark Andrews did not practice for the second week in a row with a knee injury while running back JK Dobbins was also out.

The Ravens play the Cleveland Browns this weekend before their huge Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A win against the Browns would give the Ravens the lead in the AFC North title race.

Will Lamar Jackson bounce back against the Browns this Sunday?