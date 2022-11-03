Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after making a catch against the Miami Dolphinsat M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week.

According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team on Thursday. He's been dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries that limited him to just 10 snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past week.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions, yards and touchdowns. His 42 receptions are better than any two Ravens wideouts combined.

The Ravens rank near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards, but are actually fourth in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 15. That's thanks in large part to their incredible running game, which has remaining stout even amid a slew of other injuries.

At 5-3 on the season, the Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North. They boast a top five offense but a middling defense that could stand to make some big improvements in November.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at an All-Pro level right now though. His 15 touchdown passes and 553 rushing yards put him on pace for over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards - comparable numbers to his MVP season.

But if Mark Andrews isn't able to take the rock, Jackson is going to have to lean harder on his receivers.

Will Andrews play on Sunday? If not, who will step up for the Ravens?