"Lamar and I have had probably five or six conversations at different points over the last year in regards to his contract… We're working at Lamar's pace." pic.twitter.com/i0DHo5vD35 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 4, 2022

"Lamar and I have a great relationship… The line of communication is great." pic.twitter.com/duHUFPLGoF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 4, 2022

Lamar Jackson will become a free agent in 2023. There’s a growing likelihood the Ravens work on an extension during the 2022 season. That would mean Jackson would be on the player option that would pay him $23.02 million.

Injuries this past season might be playing a role in the Ravens’ contract negotiations with the young star. It’s a much lesser risk if the organization waits to see how Jackson performs this upcoming season before offering him a massive extension.

The franchise tag could also be at Baltimore’s disposal. The Dallas Cowboys used it on Dak Prescott, but eventually came to a massive extension agreement.

Right now, Jackson’s last year with the Ravens will be 2022. But it sounds like both sides are working toward an extension.