The Baltimore Ravens are exploring all avenues to a Lamar Jackson contract extension.
On Friday morning, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta spoke at length about Jackson’s future with the organization.
It sounds like the Ravens are committed to keeping the former NFL MVP for the long haul, but the organization is going to do things at Jackson’ pace.
“Lamar and I have had probably five or six conversations at different points over the last year in regards to his contract… We’re working at Lamar’s pace. … Lamar and I have a great relationship. … The line of communication is great.”
Lamar Jackson will become a free agent in 2023. There’s a growing likelihood the Ravens work on an extension during the 2022 season. That would mean Jackson would be on the player option that would pay him $23.02 million.
Injuries this past season might be playing a role in the Ravens’ contract negotiations with the young star. It’s a much lesser risk if the organization waits to see how Jackson performs this upcoming season before offering him a massive extension.
The franchise tag could also be at Baltimore’s disposal. The Dallas Cowboys used it on Dak Prescott, but eventually came to a massive extension agreement.
Right now, Jackson’s last year with the Ravens will be 2022. But it sounds like both sides are working toward an extension.