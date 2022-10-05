Ravens Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: running back Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Injuries have been a big problem for the Baltimore Ravens to start the 2022 NFL season and their record has suffered for it. But after a big loss on Sunday, they got a big return this week.

On Wednesday, the Ravens designated star running back Gus Edwards from the physically unable to perform list. The team now has three weeks to activate Edwards to their 53-man roster.

It marks Edwards' first in-season practice with the Ravens since tearing his ACL before the 2021 NFL season. He has not played since the 2020 NFL playoffs.

Edwards missed the entire 2021 season after recording over 700 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons. He was in position to be the Ravens' starter in 2021 before his torn ACL.

Gus Edwards went undrafted out of Miami in 2018 and quickly caught on with the Ravens. He averaged over 65 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry as a rookie, finishing with 738 total yards.

Edwards continued to give the Ravens solid production over the next two seasons. He had over 750 yards from scrimmage in 2019 and over 850 yards with six touchdowns in 2020.

But it remains to be seen if Edwards will be fit to return to the starting lineup in the weeks to come.

Will Edwards get the starting job this season?