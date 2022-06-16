Ravens Had Rough Practice Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly had a frustrating practice session on Wednesday.

According to Ravens insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the offense struggled with some false starts and had issues pushing the ball downfield.

At one point, quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly punted the ball in frustration.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reported struggles for the Baltimore offense.

"Its possible that the defense is really really good outside of the false starts let’s not forget we have Marcus back we added Hamilton and Williams and we beefed up by bringing pierce back," one optimistic Ravens fan wrote.

"You’re telling me we drafted a punter in the middle of round 4 and this whole time Lamar can punt?!" another fan joked.

"This is gonna be a long year," another said.

Jackson and the Ravens offense lost their No. 1 wide receiver weapon earlier this year when they traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals on draft day.

The Baltimore offense will look to iron out their issues before their first game of the season against the New York Jets on September 11.