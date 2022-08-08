Ravens Have Extended Justin Tucker: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker is now the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Tucker has signed a new four-deal $24 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens that includes $17.5 million guaranteed. He's now under contract through 2027.

Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL and is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

He finished last season making 35-of-37 field goals and also set a new NFL record after making a 66-yard field goal against the Lions. It's now the longest-made field goal in league history.

He's made over 91% of his field goal kicks (326/358) in his career so far.

Football fans know that this is a well-deserved extension for Tucker.

This deal gets us closer to seeing Tucker retiring as a Raven. After that, Canton will likely be calling.