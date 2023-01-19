Ravens Have Signed Wide Receiver To Futures Deal

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Andy Isabella on a reserve/futures deal, per NFL insider Field Yates.

Isabella joined the Ravens' practice squad roster after getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals in October. He was activated for two regular-season games and the team's Wild Card matchup against Cincinnati.

Isabella was selected by the Cardinals with a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. His career in Arizona never got off the ground, but he'll now look for a new beginning in Baltimore.

The Ravens rolled out one of the weakest wide receiver depth charts in the league throughout the 2022 season. If the team doesn't make any big offseason moves, Isabella could work his way onto the 52-man roster as a reserve WR option.

Isabella reeled in 33 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns through the first four seasons of his NFL career.