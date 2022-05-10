Ravens Have Withdrawn The Rights To A Running Back

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have withdrawn the rights to running back Ty'Son Williams.

That means that Williams is now a free agent and can sign with whoever he wants.

Williams played with the Ravens this past season when they were banged up with multiple running back injuries.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season and Williams put up some respectable depth numbers. He finished with 185 yards and one touchdown off 35 carries.

Williams also caught nine passes for 84 yards but didn't record a receiving touchdown.

Before he signed with the Ravens, he played his college football at North Carolina, South Carolina, and BYU.

His best season came in 2017 when he was a Gamecock. He racked up 471 yards and one touchdown off 95 carries.

It remains to be seen how many teams show an interest in signing him now that he's on the open market.