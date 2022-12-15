Ravens Hosted Veteran Offensive Lineman Thursday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With Lamar Jackson ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Tyler Huntley is set to get his second start of the season for the Baltimore Ravens. In an effort to keep Huntley upright, it appears they're eyeing reinforcements.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the Ravens have hosted former Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard John Simpson on a free agent visit today. Simpson has appeared in 11 games for the Raiders this season, mostly on special teams.

During weeks 3 through 13, Simpson didn't see a single snap on offense. But last week against the Los Angeles Rams, he came in during the game and received 56 snaps along the offensive line, but was waived two days later.

Last season Simpson was the Raiders' starting left guard for the entire season. He also started for the Raiders during their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Baltimore Ravens have little room for error for these final few games and even less so now that Lamar Jackson is battling an injury.

At 9-4 on the season, the Ravens are two games ahead in the Wildcard race but below the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North title race.

The Ravens' final four games will be against the Browns, Falcons, Steelers and Bengals in that order. Two wins will secure a trip to the playoffs.

Will the Ravens get one of those wins this Saturday?