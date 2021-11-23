Ravens Insider Has Latest On Star QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s lack of availability has bled into Week 12.

After missing this past Sunday’s 16-13 win against the Chicago Bears, the Baltimore Ravens’ star quarterback missed Tuesday’s walkthrough with the team, per ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley.

While he did not participate, he was present at team facilities.

Lamar Jackson didn’t participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough but he was at the Ravens facility today. Jackson missed Sunday’s 16-13 win at Chicago because of an illness. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 23, 2021

Jackson missed Week 11’s contest with a non-COVID-19 related illness. That illness caused him to be “sent home” from practice last Wednesday.

Following this absence, Jackson returned to the field and logged full participation during practice on Thursday and Friday. But when symptoms returned on Saturday, the former league MVP was listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Just a day after Jackson’s third missed game of his career, the fourth-year quarterback said he was feeling “much better.” On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said he was “very hopeful” the his QB would be able to participate in today’s walkthrough, per ESPN.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, that was not the case.

Baltimore will face off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. Lamar Jackson has never missed two straight games in his NFL career.

The ailing quarterback’s availability in tomorrow’s first full practice of the week will shed some light on his status moving forward.