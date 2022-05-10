Ravens Have Interest In Jarvis Landry: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns jogs across the field after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jarvis Landry may be staying put in the AFC North, after all. According to a report, the Baltimore Ravens are interested in potentially signing the veteran free agent.

The Cleveland Browns released Landry earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract. The AFC North franchise also couldn't find a trade partner.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens now have interest in signing the talented play-maker.

"I think there's a decent chance that this deal gets done," said Matt Wise. "The #Ravens could give Landry ~2 years/$12M to lead the WR room. He isn't necessarily the WR that I'd build for the offense right now... but he'd add talent, experience & fire to a group that needs it."

"Would be a nice pickup for BAL. Juice can be productive from the slot and he can BLOCK," a fan said.

"Forget all this interest make it happen," one fan pleaded.

The Ravens have a desperate need for a new, top wide receiver. They sent Marquise Brown to the Cardinals in a blockbuster trade during the first round of the NFL Draft.

Landy would have no problem stepping in and become the team's No. 1 option.

Should the Ravens sign the former Cleveland Brown?