‘Majority’ Of 1 NFL Team Kneeled For The National Anthem Today

The NFL’s 1 p.m. E.T. games have kicked off in Week 1 and we’re seeing a wide variety of national anthem displays across the league.

Thursday night, a couple of Kansas City Chiefs players kneeled for the anthem, while the Houston Texans chose to stay in the locker room.

We’re seeing more of the same today. Several NFL teams have stayed in the locker room for the national anthem, while others have players kneeling.

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be the team with the most players kneeling. According to reporters on the scene, a “majority” of the players kneeled, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A majority of the Ravens were kneeling during the national anthem, including QB Lamar Jackson. Gus Edwards, Willie Snead and Miles Boykin stood with arms interlocked. Others, including many of the offensive linemen, sat on the bench. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 13, 2020

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stood for the national anthem after previously announcing he would kneel.

Mayfield explained his decision on Twitter.

“After reading many letters and messages… I have been showed that a gesture such as kneeling will only create more division or discussion about the gesture, rather than be a solution towards our country’s problem at hand,” Mayfield wrote on Twitter.

The Browns and the Ravens will both hope to contend in the AFC this season, with Baltimore a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Baltimore and Cleveland have kicked off, with the game being televised on CBS.