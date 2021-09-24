Ravens LB Reportedly Tests Positive 2 Days Before Game vs. Lions

The Baltimore Ravens received some concerning news on Friday morning.

According to multiple reports, third-year linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Ravens are currently undergoing contact tracing to determine whether any other players will be forced to miss time.

Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson tested positive for COVID-19, per source https://t.co/PwwdTQ63QO — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 24, 2021

Ferguson, a third-round draft pick for Baltimore back in 2019, logged 61 tackles and 4.5 sacks through his first two seasons with the team. Through two games this year, he has just two combined tackles.

This is far from the only concern for the Ravens heading into Sunday’s game. Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive end Derek Wolfe (hip/back) and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) all notched DNPs for Thursday’s practice.

Lamar Jackson also missed practice with a non-COVID illness, but should be good to go on Sunday.

Fresh off a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens will look to overcome this adversity and extend their record to 2-1 against a struggling Lions squad.