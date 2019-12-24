Ravens Linemen Show Off Christmas Presents From QB Lamar Jackson

It’s Christmas Eve and Lamar Jackson is in a giving mood. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback hooked up his offensive linemen with quite a gift.

Jackson, the likely 2019 NFL MVP, has had a ridiculous regular season, and he has his offensive linemen partly to thank for that.

The former Louisville star decided to gift his Ravens offensive linemen some new watches for Christmas.

The Ravens tweeted out a video of the offensive linemen showing off their new Rolexes inside the locker room this morning.

Well done, Lamar.

The Ravens are 13-2 and have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. Baltimore will sit Jackson and several other key players in Week 17 as a result.

Baltimore will conclude the regular season on Sunday vs. the Steelers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.