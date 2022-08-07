Ravens Make Decision On Lamar Jackson For Preseason Opener

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To the surprise of many, Lamar Jackson has been a full participant in Baltimore Ravens training camp despite an ongoing contract dispute. But will that participation extend to the Ravens' upcoming preseason games?

As of now, the answer appears to be no. Ahead of Thursday's preseason tilt with the Tennessee Titans, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Jackson will not suit up for the game.

“Yes, yes, we won’t be playing Lamar,” Harbaugh said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think you can kind of extrapolate who will play and who won’t, and then there will be some decisions with some guys that we haven’t completely made yet.”

ProFootballTalk noted that Jackson hasn't always been an active preseason participant anyway. Last year he didn't appear in a preseason game until the third one.

Lamar Jackson is currently in the middle of a dispute with the Baltimore Ravens over a long-term contract extension. The former 2019 NFL MVP regressed a bit in 2021 before finishing the season injured, causing the Ravens to miss the playoffs.

In the ensuing offseason, Jackson wound up being just about the only big star who didn't get a lucrative contract extension.

That didn't stop Jackson from showing up to training camp on time with everyone else.

It might wind up being about a month before we figure out for sure if Jackson will hold out for a new deal.