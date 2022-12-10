Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Lamar Jackson Injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens made a notable quarterback move following the injury to Lamar Jackson.

Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley announced the team elevated practice squad quarterback Anthony Brown. The move comes after Lamar Jackson suffered a knee sprain in last weekend's game against the Denver Broncos.

While it's unclear how long Jackson will be sidelined, it's very clear he won't be taking the field for a pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

"Ravens have elevated QB Anthony Brown from the practice squad. Brown will back up Tyler Huntley, who is filling in for the injured Lamar Jackson (knee)," Hensley said on Twitter.

After taking over for an injured Lamar Jackson last weekend, Tyler Huntley helped lead the Broncos to victory.

He completed 27-of-32 passing for 187 yards and an interception while adding 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Now he'll face off against a Steelers team that has won three of its last four games.