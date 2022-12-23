Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley.

Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with his sprained PCL injury.

The Ravens waived linebacker Josh Bynes and elevated wide receiver Andy Isabella in corresponding moves on Friday.

Brown signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May. He made his first in-game appearance when he stepped in for Huntley during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

The 9-5 Ravens need to string some wins together in the final three games of the season if they want to remain in postseason contention.

Tomorrow's game against the Falcons will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.