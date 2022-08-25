Ravens Make Preseason Finale Decision On Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the Baltimore Ravens take the field for their final preseason game against the Washington Commanders, there won't be many starters on the field - at least for the Ravens.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters on Thursday afternoon that many of the team's starters won't be suiting up this weekend. At the top of that list will be Lamar Jackson.

It'll be the first time Jackson hasn't suited up in a training camp besides the 2020 camp that was cancelled.

Jackson is still waiting on a new contract. Earlier this offseason, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Ravens have offered Jackson more money than the Cardinals gave Murray.

The Cardinals quarterback signed a five-year extension at roughly $46.1 million per season. The hangup is reportedly that Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract a la Deshaun Watson, but the Ravens haven't been willing to offer that just yet.

Will the two sides have a new deal before the 2022 season kicks off?