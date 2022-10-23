Ravens Make Running Back Decision For Week 7

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will have a new-look backfield on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.

Starting running back JK Dobbins won't be out there as he's been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Gus Edwards will get a good chunk of his carries in his place after he was activated from the PUP List over the weekend.

The Ravens will also have Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill available against the Browns.

Even though Dobbins is out, there's still a good chance that the Ravens will be able to run the football pretty well. They're going up against a Browns defense that ranks 24th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (131.5).

The Ravens are also looking to get back into the win column after they blew another lead against the New York Giants last Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.