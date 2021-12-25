Ravens Make Unfortunate Decision On QB Tyler Huntley

Despite missing practice on Friday, the expectation around the league was that Tyler Huntley would start for the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Moments ago, it was just announced that Huntley will actually miss this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It turns out that Huntley is heading to the reserve/COVID-19 list. This decision was made less than 24 hours after Huntley missed Friday’s practice with an illness.

As a result, Huntley is officially out for Sunday’s game.

This is a tough blow for Huntley, who played very well last weekend against the Green Bay Packers. He completed 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Utah product also had 73 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries.

To make matters worse for the Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is still nursing an ankle injury. If he can’t suit up on Sunday, the Ravens will have to start Josh Johnson.

Johnson played for the Jets earlier this year. He had 334 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception in limited action.

The Ravens should have an update on Jackson on Sunday morning. Obviously, this is not a great situation for John Harbaugh’s squad.