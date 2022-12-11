Ravens Missing Another Key Starter Against The Steelers

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will be without another offensive starter on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Outside of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will not have star right guard Kevin Zeitler. He'll be inactive because of a knee injury after he was listed as questionable on the injury report.

This will be the first game that Zeitler will miss in three years and it'll be a big loss. He's a key cog in both the run game and pass protection and now the Ravens will be forced to turn to Ben Cleveland or Patrick Mekari in order to slow down Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

The Ravens will try and snap their four-game losing streak against the Steelers and stay in first place in the AFC North heading into next week.

For the Steelers, they'll try and win their third in a row to get to 6-7 as they try and make a late season run for a playoff spot.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.