Ravens OC Has Telling Comment About QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson’s status heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals remains up in the air.

After missing Week 15’s narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers with an ankle sprain, the Pro-Bowl quarterback continues to deal with the injury this week.

Jackson, who was unable to suit up for practice on Wednesday, was listed as “day-to-day” by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. And on Thursday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman gave a similar update on the superstar signal caller.

“We’re taking it day-to-day,” he said. “Not sure of the availability at this moment… I think it does become a concern for any player when they miss time. You really want them out there working on their craft, but these things happen and you gotta work through them.”

"We're taking it day to day." OC Greg Roman on Lamar Jackson's status: pic.twitter.com/drlc2IUQkQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 23, 2021

When Jackson suffered the ankle injury during the first quarter of Week 14’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns, backup QB Tyler Huntley stepped in. Since taking the field as a QB1 replacement, the young signal caller has proven to be a trustworthy backup option.

Roman said Jackson has what it takes to play without practicing during the week — but he also expressed confidence in Huntley.

“[Jackson] has the capability to do that… We have all the confidence in him and Tyler.”

Each looking for some separation atop the AFC North, the Ravens and Bengals will face off on Sunday afternoon.