Ravens Officially Announce New Wide Receiver

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Ravens welcomed a Super Bowl champ at receiver on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Baltimore announced the signing of former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson.

A former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016, Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career in KC, as a nice piece in Andy Reid's offense.

Robinson signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason but was cut from the team last week.

Now he joins a Ravens team looking for receiving options after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the desert on draft day. He'll likely slot in behind Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.