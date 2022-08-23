Ravens Officially Announce New Wide Receiver
The Ravens welcomed a Super Bowl champ at receiver on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, Baltimore announced the signing of former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson.
A former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016, Robinson spent the first six seasons of his career in KC, as a nice piece in Andy Reid's offense.
Robinson signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason but was cut from the team last week.
Now he joins a Ravens team looking for receiving options after trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the desert on draft day. He'll likely slot in behind Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.