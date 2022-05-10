Ravens Officially Announce Veteran Running Back Signing

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If there's one thing the Baltimore Ravens are going to do, it's run the ball.

And on Tuesday, the team announced the signing of another runner to its stable of backs: former Falcons RB Mike Davis.

Davis was recently released by Atlanta after just one season.

The 29-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons, making eight starts. However, the emergence of Cordarrelle Patterson as the team's go-to weapon out of the backfield made Davis expendable.

Prior to his Peach State arrival, Davis had stints with the Panthers, Bears, Seahawks and 49ers. He was a fourth-round pick of San Francisco back in 2015.

Now the 220-pound RB joins a Ravens offense built for churning out tough yards on the ground. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill still figure to get the bulk of the carries in B-more.

But, given the team's injury history at that spot, it wouldn't be surprising to see Davis get some touches throughout the season.

As a near full-time starter in Carolina after Christian McCaffrey went down, the veteran proved to be a reliable option.