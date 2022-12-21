Ravens Place Starting Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were already thin at the wide receiver position heading into Tuesday's practice.

After today's practice session, the team found themselves in an even more precarious spot.

Starting wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a serious foot injury and was forced to leave practice. The Ravens have since placed the veteran pass catcher on the injured reserve with three games remaining in the regular season.

With this IR move, the Ravens are left with Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson and James Proche on the active roster. Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace are already on the IR.

The team picked up Sammy Watkins off waivers and added Mike Thomas to the practice squad earlier today.

Duvernay was the second-leading wide receiver on the Baltimore roster before this injury. Through 14 games, he reeled in 37 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve.