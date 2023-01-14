Ravens Plan For Quarterback Lamar Jackson Revealed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are remaining firm in their stance on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Despite Jackson being sidelined for the final stretch of the Ravens' 2022 season, the team hopes to sign him on a longterm contract extension later this offseason.

"Whenever the season ends -- Sunday against the Bengals or next week or at some point in the future -- they plan to begin negotiating with Jackson with hopes of striking a long-term deal, sources say. They made inroads prior to the season, but never reached the point of getting close to an agreement," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The Ravens hoped to get a longterm extension worked out prior to the 2022 season, but nothing materialized. Jackson is now on the final year of his rookie contract, so it's now or never for the Baltimore organization.

Jackson has been sidelined since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 13. Despite initial hope that he would be healthy enough to return for the playoffs, the 26-year-old quarterback will not be available for tomorrow's first-round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens could hit Jackson with the franchise tag if they're unable to work out a contract extension sometime in the coming months.