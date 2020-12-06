Ravens QB Has Telling Comment On Dez Bryant’s Impact

Dez Bryant has apparently already made an impact in his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

Though he’s only reeled in four catches for 28 yards through three games, Bryant’s presence has reportedly stepped up the level of play among the receiving core. Backup quarterback Trace McSorely says the former Cowboys star receiver has given the Ravens an offensive boost.

“Since he got here, the competition seemed to turn up once he got in the building,” McSorely told reporters on Saturday.

Dez Bryant signed with Baltimore’s practice squad back in late October. Just two weeks ago, the All Pro wideout was upgraded to the Ravens’ 53 man roster.

It’s no surprise that the franchises’ interest in the 30-year-old receiver two years removed from the NFL would raise some eyebrows in the receiving corps. Bryant’s presence has likely sparked some healthy competition among the young Baltimore wideouts who still have a lot to prove.

After struggling over the previous few weeks, both Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Willie Snead IV have picked up their play since Dez Bryant joined the squad. Brown had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers and Snead had five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago against the Patriots.

With Snead as one of the many Ravens players on the COVID-19 list, Bryant could be in for an increased role in the receiving game against his former Dallas team on Tuesday.

If nothing else, the Cowboys defense will be forced to respect Bryant on intermediate throws — maybe opening up some deep-ball opportunities down the field for Brown.

Baltimore will face off against the Cowboys in an unconventional Tuesday night matchup at 8:05 p.m. E.T.