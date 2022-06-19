Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Says Lamar Jackson Is A 'Master' At 1 Thing

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is a master of many things on the field, but according to Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, its an off-the-field trait that makes him truly special.

Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and until he signs a long-term extension, the former MVP will continue to be asked about his future with the team.

But that, Urban says, is what he's a master at. Blocking the outside noise and never allowing it to get into the way of his work.

“No, we’ve always had this mentality when we come to this building, when you walk through the doors of The Castle here in this beautiful facility, we go to work. When we walk out onto the field, it’s time to work," Urban said.

"We don’t worry about the outside distractions. He is a master of that. He is tremendously good at focusing on the task at hand. When we’re in meetings, that’s the task. Or when we’re on the field, that’s the task."

As many know, Lamar doesn't operate with an agent. And one of the benefits of having one is that you have someone there that can handle business behind closed doors on your behalf.

The Ravens have maintained that they want to reach a deal with Jackson to keep him in Baltimore for the foreseeable future. It's just a matter of both sides coming to the negotiating table.