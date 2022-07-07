Ravens Re-Sign Former All-Pro Pass Rusher

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back a former All-Pro pass rusher back to their defense.

On Thursday, the team announced that its come to terms on a one-year deal with veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston.

Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, arrived in Baltimore after eight seasons with the Chiefs and two with the Colts.

In 15 games with the Ravens last year, the 33-year-old played and started in 15 games, recording 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 17 QB hits and a forced fumble.

While it's been a while since Houston has been at his All-Pro peak, he can still be a very nice piece to a strong defensive unit.

Houston's 2022 salary will reportedly be around $4.5 million, almost double the standard UFA tender.