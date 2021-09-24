Ravens Receive More Bad News Before Game vs. Lions

Earlier this morning, reports indicated that third-year Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before this weekend’s Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Now, the team has been forced to add three more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Friday afternoon, the Ravens announced that veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams, second-year DT Justin Madubuike and four-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Justin Houston have also been placed on the list.

We have placed Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike, Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2021

Based on the positioning of these players, it’s clear that these additions to the COVID-19 list are a product of contract tracing. It’s currently undetermined whether or not these players have also tested positive for the virus.

Under the league’s vaccination protocols, vaccinated players do not have to miss time as high-risk close contacts as long as they receive a negative test — meaning these players are likely either unvaccinated or received a positive test themselves.

Assuming these players will be unable to return before Sunday’s game, the Ravens will have some significant gaps on their defensive front. The team will likely be forced to elevate multiple practice squad replacements for their matchup with the Lions at 1 p.m. ET.

In addition to several players (including star quarterback Lamar Jackson) listed as questionable on the injury report, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has also been ruled out for tomorrow’s game.