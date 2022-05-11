Ravens Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive tackle Xavier Kelly on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk.

Kelly signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during last year's OTAs and was cut a week later on June 1 -- the same day he underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The 24-year-old DT spent the remainder of the 2021 season on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Prior to his transfer to Arkansas, Kelly spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers. He finished his four-year career with 3.5 sacks and 30 tackles.