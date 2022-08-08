Ravens Reportedly Get Encouraging J.K. Dobbins News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season with an injury. But there's some potentially great news for them ahead of the preseason starting.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, head coach John Harbaugh recently mentioned that Dobbins may be the "closest PUP guy to returning." Per the report, Dobbins' status is set to be re-evaluated this Monday.

Dobbins has hardly set foot on a playing field since the ACL tear he suffered against Washington in last year's preseason. Though that didn't stop the Ravens from posting the No. 3 rushing attack in the NFL with a makeshift group of backs.

A healthy Dobbins could see the Ravens reclaim the top rushing attack that they had for the previous two years. The next few days will be big.

At Ohio State, J.K. Dobbins was one of the most prolific running backs in the program's storied history. He set their single-season rushing record in 2019 and is their No. 2 leading rusher behind the great Archie Griffin.

The Ravens made Dobbins the No. 55 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and he immediately established himself as a key part of their rushing attack. He finished second on the team in rushing yards behind Lamar Jackson that year.

But as mentioned earlier, Dobbins' sophomore NFL season ended before it even began.

Will we see a Dobbins resurgence in 2022?