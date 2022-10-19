Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On DeSean Jackson

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens brought Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson in for a visit earlier this week. But will the speedster be joining the Ravens' roster?

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jackson has officially passed his physical and has been signed to their practice squad. He is expected to join the 53-man roster soon.

Jackson spent the 2021 season split between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Despite finishing the season with the Raiders, the Rams gave him a Super Bowl ring for his early-season contributions.

Jackson had 20 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. At 22.7 yards per reception, it was the best of his career.

DeSean Jackson rose to prominence as the Philadelphia Eagles' deep threat between 2008 and 2013, making three Pro Bowls in six years. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2009 as a returner.

The greatest asset that Jackson has always brought is speed. He's led the NFL in yards per catch four times and has four career punt return touchdowns.

Even in his mid-30s, Jackson continues to show that he's got that top flight speed. Since 2016 he's averaged 17.3 yards per catch on 190 receptions.

Jackson could be able to contribute more to the Ravens than some might think.