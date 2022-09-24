Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Running Back J.K. Dobbins

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a first down run during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his first game appearance since suffering a torn ACL prior to the 2021 season.

One source said “it’s time” for Dobbins to take the field against the New England Patriots in Week 3, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Dobbins is still listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Dobbins was listed as questionable to return for last weekend's Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but he was ultimately held out due to an abundance of caution. The 23-year-old running back notched full participation in each day of practice this week.

The Ravens' running back unit has struggled mightily without Dobbins so far this season. Kenyan Drake has just 39 yards, Justice Hill 20 yards and Mike Davis 15 yards. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads all rushers with 136 yards through the first two games of the season.

Baltimore will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Miami in Week 2. The Ravens will kickoff against the Patriots tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.