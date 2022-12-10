Ravens Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly releasing veteran running back Mike Davis, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move is intended to clear a roster spot for J.K. Dobbins, who the team plan on activating from the injured reserve today.

Davis seemed to confirm the news with a tweet on Saturday.

"Appreciate you Baltimore," he wrote.

Davis signed with the Ravens earlier this year as the team dealt with injuries for both Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Through eight games as a reserve option this season, the 29-year-old veteran logged just 18 yards on eight attempts.

Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill have taken the majority of snaps at the backup running back position.

Dobbins could be eased back into the mix this weekend in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.