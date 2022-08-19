Ravens Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Demarcus Robinson #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have nearly a dozen wide receivers competing for roster spots in training camp right now but have decided that they need another added to the mix.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Robinson met with the Ravens today and the two promptly agreed in principle to a deal.

A fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson played six seasons on the Chiefs. He made his biggest impact for the team over the last four years, scoring 14 touchdowns and over 1,400 receiving yards.

In his six seasons in Kansas City, Robinson has 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. He won a ring with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The receiving corps has been one of the biggest points of contention for the Baltimore Ravens this year. With the departure of Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins, the Ravens will have a lot of new players taking prominent roles in the passing game this year.

Robinson has rarely been a major part of his team's offense but could make an impact if given the chance to shine in this one.

There are going to be plenty of mouths to feed this year in a Ravens offense hoping to improving on last year's disappointing finish.

Will Demarcus Robinson make the 53-man roster?